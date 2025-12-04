Which Prospect Raiders Should Keep Their Eye On

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2025 season is effectively over, with them officially being out of playoff contention. This team should undergo massive changes in the offseason, with them having clear needs all across their roster.

As well, they should also be on the hunt for a new head coach, as Pete Carroll has shown repeatedly that he can't run their team successfully. They need someone with a clear vision of what this team can be, and that's why they must get a new head coach before they make their first round selection next year.

2026 NFL Mock Draft

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek on radio row during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ryan Wilson writes for CBS Sports, and he published his third iteration of a mock draft, attempting to predict how the 2026 NFL draft will go. For the Raiders, he predicts they'll add to their defense by selecting Peter Woods out of Clemson.

"Woods is a powerful, explosive interior defensive lineman who consistently wins at the point of attack with violent hands, low pad level, and exceptional strength. He's immovable against the run -- stacking, shedding, and disrupting plays in the backfield while maintaining gap integrity -- and can overwhelm interior blockers. Though not reliant on a deep move set, Woods' athleticism, effort, and persistence allow him to collapse pockets and create chaos from multiple alignments", said Wilson.

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raiders' defense has been nothing short of disastrous this season, with Maxx Crosby being their only player who can consistently get pressure on opposing quarterbacks. The Raiders took a chance on Malcolm Koonce this season, and he's shown that he isn't worth the long-term extension they were hoping he could earn in 2025.

The Raiders have tried and failed to pair Crosby with another star on the defensive line, and Woods gives them a chance to do that. He has an unrelenting drive to push offensive linemen back, and he'd benefit greatly from the attention being away from him and on Crosby.

Peter Woods vs. LSU pic.twitter.com/1SQzMI3qhw — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) November 20, 2025

Woods is a can't-miss prospect for the Raiders; he's already used to being double-teamed and making an impact. Imagine what he can do in one-on-one situations. His speed and size already look NFL-ready, and passing up on him would be a mistake on the Raiders' front office.

The Raiders are in the bottom ten of the NFL when it comes to sacks, and though Woods only has two sacks this season, he'd open up opportunities for other players with his ability break through offensive lines.

