Why Raiders Made Intriguing Roster Moves Before Bears Battle
The Las Vegas Raiders are now set to take on the Chicago Bears in Week 4. This is a good matchup for the Silver and Black can find its footing and get back to the winning column. They are going to have to have new faces on the field for this game on the offense side of the ball.
The Raiders are looking to get things going on the offensive side of the ball. That is where this game is going to be won or lost. If they improve their offense, it is going to be a good showing for the Raiders.
The Raiders have some reinforcement coming into this game at the tight end position. The Raiders made some moves at that position to make sure they have the right personnel they want to use on the offensive side of the ball for this match. The Raiders elevated two tight ends. Albert Okwuegbunam and Carter Runyon are coming up from the practice squad. Huge news for two players who have been working hard all offseason long and on the practice squad.
Raiders Add Tight Ends for Week 4
These moves come as backup tight end Michael Mayer was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears. Mayer was injured last week against the Washington Commanders. He has been dealing with a concession and did not practice all this week. The Raiders took a massive loss by not having Mayer this week, but these two tight ends have a lot of talent, and the coaching staff has confidence in them to play well when their number is called.
Okwuegbunam is in his sixth season in the NFL. He is out of the University of Missouri. He gives the Raiders a veteran presence in the tight end room, which is important for this coaching staff. Most of his production came in 2021, when he started six games and played in 14 total that season.
Runyon is in his rookie season. He was brought in as an undrafted free agent this offseason. He showed a lot of flash during the preseason. Now he will be ready for his opportunity and do his best for the team, no matter what they ask him to do.
