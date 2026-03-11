3 Teams That Still Make Sense as Trade Destination for Raiders' Maxx Crosby

In a shocking turn of events on Tuesday night, Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby will not be traded to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens backed out of the trade agreement the two teams had on Friday evening, originally planning to send two first-round picks to the Raiders for the five-time Pro Bowler. Reportedly, Crosby is back in the building and ready to move forward as a Raider.

Reports stated that Crosby failed a physical, but the specifics of that are unknown. Crosby remains a Raider for now.

But that doesn't mean teams can't still come calling. Which teams may still try to trade for Crosby to add an elite edge rusher? Let's identify three teams who could still give General Manager John Spytek a call.

Chicago Bears

A team on the precipice of becoming a contender in the NFC, the Bears may be a star pass rusher away from reaching the next level. Chicago's contending window is just opening, and Crosby will be 29 years old when the season starts. The Bears aren't flushed with cap space right now, but they'd find a way to move money around to bring Crosby in.

The Bears want to add to their defense that played impressive football last season, and they make sense as a Crosby destination. If the medicals check out, it wouldn't be surprising to see them interested.

Dallas Cowboys

After giving up Micah Parsons last season, the lack of an elite edge presence was felt in Dallas. Dallas is another team strapped for cash, but the salary cap is easily manipulatable for an executive like Jerry Jones who will do anything to see his team win. The Cowboys have an extra first-round pick from the Parsons trade, and they may be willing to part with it for Crosby.

Crosby grew up in Texas and played high school football in Colleyville, so it would be somewhat of a return home. Jones is always looking to make a big swing, and a deal less than what the Ravens offered the Raiders may make sense.

Detroit Lions

Speaking of a return home, Crosby was born in Michigan and played college football at Eastern Michigan, so playing for his hometown team may be appealing.

The Lions need another edge rusher opposite Aidan Hutchinson, as consistent pass-rush has evaded them in their quest to contend in the NFC. Crosby would form an elite duo with the young and rising star. Detroit is in its Super Bowl window right now, and adding a player who still has a few years of his prime left would be a sensible addition.

We will see if the Lions, or any team, wants to get their finances and assets in order, as well as feel comfortable about Crosby's medicals.