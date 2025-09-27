Why the Raiders Need to Make Noise in Week 4
The Las Vegas Raiders will be back home tomorrow, and it is about getting a much-needed win at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders do not want to drop a third straight game and fall further in the AFC West and AFC standings.
The Raiders come into this game looking to show that they did improve on the things they struggled with last Sunday. The Raiders will be at home, but will likely not have the home-field advantage like they would like. That is something that has been a problem for the Raiders.
That is what makes this game even more important. All offseason long the coaching staff and the players talked about how important it was to see Raider Nation out there and wanted to see them show up at Allegiant Stadium on game day. For that to happen, they need to show something positive on the playing field. These are loyal fans who want to see their team play well and win games. The last time the Raiders were at home, it was not a good showing for them.
The Silver and Black need to be better at every phase of the game. From the offense to the defense to the special teams. That needs to be at its best if they want to come out on top. They are capable of doing it and now just need to go out there and execute at a high level. This coaching staff is going to be looked at differently if they cannot correct the mistake and things stay the same."
Our Hondo Carpenter and Attorney Jonathan Schopp talked about the Raiders outlook in Week 4 on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
Raiders Playing Themselves
"They are coming into Allegiant on Sunday, and I will tell you exactly how I feel about this ... It is going to be a very pro Bears crowd. I think 50 to 60 percent Bears because they travel," said Carpenter. "The Raiders had a chance with a 95 percent crowd against the Chargers and blew it. They have to earn their fan base. Do not sit there and lecture them for selling their tickets when you are already having embarrassing performances three games into the year. You've got to earn your fan base."
"This is an early must-perform game. They cannot afford to get embarrassed ... They need to send a message to their fans. This is them playing themselves."
