Raiders Predicted to Make Bold Draft Day Moves
This offseason has the potential to be franchise-altering for the Las Vegas Raiders after making several changes and with many more expected. After trading for Geno Smith, the Raiders have addressed their most pressing need this offseason and can focus on other areas on the roster.
The Raiders have set themselves up for a successful offseason by adding several pieces on defense to solidify holes on the unit. The addition of Smith and Raheem Mostert gives the Raiders legitimate starting-caliber players at both positions. Now, the Raiders must continue to add.
Las Vegas desperately needs additional depth at nearly every position on the field after a brutal free-agency period that saw many players leave town. The Raiders may have already added Mostert to their group of running backs, but they could still draft another running back.
Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports recently released a mock draft with a few interesting moves for the Raiders in the first round. Unsurprisingly, Trapasso predicts the Raiders will select running back Ashton Jeanty. After multiple subpar seasons running the football, the Raiders could use Jeanty.
"With Jeanty in the mix, the Raiders are much more dangerous on paper now than they were a year ago," Trapasso said.
While Mostert should be a solid addition for the Raiders, he only signed a one-year deal with the team. If he reaches his potential, Adding Jeanty could solve the Raiders' running back issues for years to come. He would undoubtedly be a welcomed addition to the struggling Raiders' offense.
Trapasso mocked a trade between the Raiders and the Minnesota Vikings for the 24th overall pick to select Shavon Revel Jr. from East Carolina. The Raiders trading back into the first round to address a glaring need would be a bold but necessary move for a rebuilding Raiders' defense.
"The Raiders jump at the opportunity to add a cornerback of Revel's size and ball-hawking skill in Round 1. Without many picks entering this draft, the Vikings will be motivated to move back. In this deal, they net No. 37 (second round), No. 68 (third round) and No. 215 (sixth round)," Trapasso said.
