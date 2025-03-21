Raheem Mostert Ready to Embrace Life in the Desert
After losing a number of players in free agency, the Las Vegas Raiders added players at nearly every position of need on their roster. The Raiders traded for Geno Smith, solving their quarterback problem and signed running back Raheem Mostert in free agency.
The Raiders and Mostert give the other a new opportunity. The Raiders give Mostert a legitimate shot of becoming a starting running back again. Mostert gives the Raiders a veteran running back to help bolster one of the youngest groups of running backs in the National Football League.
At his introductory press conference, Mostert noted what excites him most about joining the Raiders . Specifically, Mostert noted the Raiders' fan base as one of the reasons he decided to join the Silver and Black this offseason. A productive season could make him a fan favorite.
"Yeah, honestly man, the Raiders man, you think about this organization, you think about the history, the three Super Bowls that they have, everything that this entails, the shield, right? Silver and Black man, it’s just unbelievable. So, I'm just excited about the opportunity. I know the fan base is crazy," Mostert said.
Although Mostert has played in other major cities such as Miami, for the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco, with the 49ers. However, Las Vegas is much different than nearly any other major city and has become a selling point for potential free agents. Mostert noted the differences.
"I mean, I was playing in San Francisco with the 49ers, and even then, you can't compare the two organizations to one another, because both of them, in the grand scheme of things is just unbelievable in the fan base. So, it's going to be exciting to be out here in this Silver and Black," Mostert said.
The Raiders were wise to add to their group of running backs. By adding Mostert, the Raiders give themselves a solid group of running backs. The move takes pressure off of themselves to potentially draft a running back and the move was affordable, making it an even better deal.
Mostert will soon learn there is no place like Las Vegas.
