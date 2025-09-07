Raiders vs Patriots Live Game Thread
Foxborough, MA -- The Las Vegas Raiders open up their 2025 National Football League season on the East Coast. The Silver and Black will be facing their AFC rival, the New England Patriots. It is going to be interesting to see what these teams look like this season, and especially in this game.
But teams are coming off an offseason where they have seen a lot of change on both sides. These teams are trying to get back on track. Both want to get off to a good start.
Remember the rule of five. If the Las Vegas Raiders win that key statistical battle, the game is over. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Raiders have three sacks and give -up two, that means they are plus one. If they then get four turnovers and give up only one, that means they are plus three.
That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. Teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games on average.
Raiders New Look in Week 1
The Raiders will be lead by veteran head coach Pete Carroll for the first time. Carroll came in this offseason and has changed the culture for the franchise, and is looking to get the team to win way more games than they have in the past. This is going to be a great challenge for Carroll. But he has this Raiders team prepared, and he is going to make sure they have the best chance of success on the field.
A lot of eyes are going to be on the Raiders in this game. The Raiders added a lot of talent on the offensive side of the ball. And on the defensive side, they have the best defensive players in the NFL in Maxx Crosby. The Raiders added veteran quarterback Geno Smith this offseason. They also added rookie running back Ashton Jeanty. Those two will go along with the best tight end in football, Brock Bowers.
A lot to be excited about if you are a Raiders fan. This game could be telling about what can happen for the rest of the year. The Raiders want to get off to a fast start and it starts here in Week 1.
Be sure to follow along with our live game thread throughout the contest.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this and more!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.