Raiders Reveal Final Injury Report for Week 1
The Las Vegas Raiders are ready to open up the 2025 NFL season. The Raiders are making their final preparations for their Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots. The Raiders will take their show on the road and look to pick up a big win to open the season.
The Pete Carroll era with the Raiders begins this Sunday, and he wants to start it off on a high note. Carroll will have his team ready to go on the road and do the things they need to do to win.
With gameday on Sunday, the Raiders released their final injury report for Week 1. For the Raiders, it was mostly good news, with only two players coming out on the injury report. Health is going to be a huge factor for this team each week. The Raiders cannot afford to lose players during the season.
"Well, it's not much different the way Pete [Carroll] runs this. So, every day we have a situation, whether it be red zone, coming out, third down, something that's central to the theme of that day in training. So, we've been game planning,” Kelly said.
“Obviously, we've been going against our defense in those situations, and now it's an opportunity to go against Vrabes [Mike Vrabel] and what he's going to do."
For the third straight day, cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly was on the injury report, but he was a full participant once again in Friday's practice. Kelly is expected to play on Sunday. He is dealing with a hamstring injury.
Backup quarterback Kenny Pickett was also on the injury report for the third straight day. He is on it with a hamstring injury, but was a full participant once again on Friday.
Full Participant
- Kyu Kelly
- Kenny Pickett
Patriots Injuries
As for the Patriots, they had five players on the injury report on Friday. Cornerback Christian Gonzalez is dealing with a hamstring injury. He did not participate in practice all week, and he has been ruled out for Week 1. Defensive back Charles Woods is dealing with a concussion and a groin injury; he was a full participant on Friday. And wide receiver Efton Chism III was on the report, but was a full participant.
The Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore, who was limited. And offensive tackle Will Campbell was on the report and limited.
