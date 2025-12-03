The Las Vegas Raiders season has spun out of control, but there are a few noteworthy postitives from the season.

Raiders' Stars Shine

Tom Pelissero recently released a list showing where players stood in the Pro Bowl standings heading into Sunday's games. Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby was on the list, as was Raiders tight end Brock Bowers. Neither of which are a surprise.

Crosby is one of the most dependable players on in the league and is undoubtedly the Raiders ' most consistent player. He has been the face of the franchise for many years and will continue to be moving forward.

Earlier this week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll praised Crosby's skill set and all of the other things Crosby brings to the table. Carroll knows just how critical Crosby is to the Raiders' success on a weekly basis.

"There's no doubt. I mean, the fact that our top players are playing great football is because they're our top players, and they jump out and stand out on our team. And Brock [Bowers] had ahuge drive and big play, and the other touchdown play to perfect execution," Carroll said.

“But if you really look at the route he ran on his first touchdown pass, he set it up beautifully and was wide open in the back line for Geno [Smith]. So yeah, those guys are really good, and I thought the same as you're asking, that they stand out because they continue to play at a really high level. Well, that's what we're trying to get more guys that can do that to play along with them."

It is a similar story for Bowers. He is only in his second season in the National Football League and is already arguably the best tight end in the league. He has missed time with an injury, he has consistently proven himself on the field in a short amount of time.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Jaret Patterson (32) rushes the ball past Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Although teams play for more than Pro Bowl appearances, acknowledgment goes a long way. As the rest of the season continues, the Raiders will need Crosby and Bowers to continue playing up to their capabilities, as their team depends heavily upon them doing so.

The Raiders' season has not gone as expected. However, Crosby and Bowers have been two bright spots in an otherwise dismal season. Las Vegas must find a way to build around both players moving forward during what should be an eventual roster overhaul for the Silver and Black.

Get all of your stories related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE