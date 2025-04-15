Raiders Mock: Ohio State Star Nabbed Late
The Las Vegas Raiders will look to develop a quarterback behind Geno Smith, and Ohio State's Will Howard seems to be the move.
Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is high on him, as the two just paired up to win a national championship during the 2024 season. With some time to develop, Howard could step into Kelly's system and feel right at home with little pressure.
A new mock draft from 33rd Team's Kyle Crabbs projects the Raiders to take Howard in the fourth round of the upcoming draft.
A scouting report from Pro Football Focus' Nick Akridge noted some big plus traits in Howard's game.
Pocket presence stood out, along with his ability to make the most of the playmakers around him.
"While at Ohio State, Howard did a great job of getting the ball out of his hands and to his multitude of playmakers," wrote Akridge. "The Buckeyes' offense was a well-oiled machine, and Howard was at the head of it. He had a good idea of where to go with the ball pre-snap and how to attack defenders' leverage, and he showed he could get the ball there with his accuracy. He’s not the most accurate quarterback, but his accuracy is more than serviceable. He did excel when it came to ball placement. He knew how to protect his receivers from oncoming defenders and how to throw guys open in tight coverage. His situation at Ohio State was favorable, but he took advantage of that by knowing how to get his playmakers the ball.
" ... Howard had his fair share of clean pockets while at Ohio State, but even when those pockets weren’t clean, he still showed he could manage them efficiently. That mostly shows up when it comes to avoiding sacks. Howard did a great job of getting rid of the ball or getting out of the pocket to avoid sacks. He has the athleticism to make plays on the run but was not afraid to stand in the pocket and deliver under pressure. He didn’t have many huge splash plays under pressure, but his 73.2% adjusted completion rate when under pressure was the second best in the 2025 draft class."
