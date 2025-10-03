Concerns for Raiders Star on Final Injury Report of Week 5
The Las Vegas Raiders got back to work this week, looking ahead to their Week 5 clash with the Indianapolis Colts of the AFC South. The Raiders will look to end their three-game losing streak against the Colts. That is something that the Raiders want to end on Sunday.
The Raiders will hit the road once again in Week 5 and will travel across the country. That is something that the Raiders have been doing so far following home games. The Raiders want to get back on track, and they are going to have to do it in a tough environment in Week 5.
The Raiders already received bad news on star left tackle Kolton Miller's injury earlier this week. He will miss a lot of games and could be done for the season. That is something that hurts the Raiders because he is the best offensive lineman for the Raiders, and he has been consistent for this organization since they drafted him in 2018. The Raiders will move with the next man up mentally because that is the only thing they can do as of now.
On Friday, the Raiders practice and after they released their final injury report for Week 5. The Raiders had seven players on that list, and a big name did not practice on Friday. That was star tight end Brock Bowers, who continues to deal with a knee injury. Friday was his second straight day not practicing. He is questionable for Sunday's game.
The Raiders' other star, Maxx Crosby, was a full participant at practice on Friday. And so was receiver Justin Shorter and cornerback Decamerion Richardson. Eric Stokes and Michael Mayer were limited on Friday, and both are also questionable for Week 5. The Raiders placed linebacker Brennan Jackson on injured reserve. Linebacker Germaine Pratt will not travel with the team, and the team says it is not injury related.
Raiders
DE Maxx Crosby- Full
TE Brock Bowers- DNP
LB Brennan Jackson- IR
TE Michael Mayer- Limited
WR Justin Shorter- Full
CB- Decamerion Richardson- Full
CB Eric Stokes- Limited
Colts Injury List
OLB Zaire Franklin
OT Matt Goncalves
RB Tyler Goodson
DE Tyquan Lewis
CB Kenny Moore II
WR Alec Pierce
SAF Daniel Scott
DT Grover Stewart
WR Michael Pittman
DT DeForest Buckner
DE Samson Ebukam
T Braden Smith
CB Charvarius Ward
