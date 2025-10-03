Raiders Today

Concerns for Raiders Star on Final Injury Report of Week 5

The Las Vegas Raiders released their final injury report of Week 5, and it has something new for one big name.

Michael Canelo

Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; The Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll looks on from the sidelines during the first half against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; The Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll looks on from the sidelines during the first half against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Las Vegas Raiders got back to work this week, looking ahead to their Week 5 clash with the Indianapolis Colts of the AFC South. The Raiders will look to end their three-game losing streak against the Colts. That is something that the Raiders want to end on Sunday.

The Raiders will hit the road once again in Week 5 and will travel across the country. That is something that the Raiders have been doing so far following home games. The Raiders want to get back on track, and they are going to have to do it in a tough environment in Week 5.

dd
Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) high fives head coach Pete Carroll prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Raiders already received bad news on star left tackle Kolton Miller's injury earlier this week. He will miss a lot of games and could be done for the season. That is something that hurts the Raiders because he is the best offensive lineman for the Raiders, and he has been consistent for this organization since they drafted him in 2018. The Raiders will move with the next man up mentally because that is the only thing they can do as of now.

On Friday, the Raiders practice and after they released their final injury report for Week 5. The Raiders had seven players on that list, and a big name did not practice on Friday. That was star tight end Brock Bowers, who continues to deal with a knee injury. Friday was his second straight day not practicing. He is questionable for Sunday's game.

Las Vegas Raiders TE Brock Bowers
Las Vegas Raiders TE Brock Bowers / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders' other star, Maxx Crosby, was a full participant at practice on Friday. And so was receiver Justin Shorter and cornerback Decamerion Richardson. Eric Stokes and Michael Mayer were limited on Friday, and both are also questionable for Week 5. The Raiders placed linebacker Brennan Jackson on injured reserve. Linebacker Germaine Pratt will not travel with the team, and the team says it is not injury related.

Raiders

DE Maxx Crosby- Full

TE Brock Bowers- DNP

LB Brennan Jackson- IR

TE Michael Mayer- Limited

WR Justin Shorter- Full

CB- Decamerion Richardson- Full

CB Eric Stokes- Limited

Colts Injury List

OLB Zaire Franklin

OT Matt Goncalves

RB Tyler Goodson

DE Tyquan Lewis

CB Kenny Moore II

WR Alec Pierce

SAF Daniel Scott

DT Grover Stewart

WR Michael Pittman

DT DeForest Buckner

DE Samson Ebukam

T Braden Smith

CB Charvarius Ward

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.

While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.

feed

Published
Michael Canelo
MICHAEL CANELO