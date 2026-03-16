Projected Raiders Starting Lineup After Free Agency Week 1
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Even though they still have more work to do, the Las Vegas Raiders already have a much better roster than they had in 2025. The Raiders have been the most productive team early in free agency, and they are likely to be one of the most improved teams in the league this offseason, if not the most.
The Raiders wasted no time improving its roster. Las Vegas' front office has looked like a determined bunch so far, making swift and effective moves to address some of their roster's most pressing needs within the first 24 hours of free agency. There is a lot to like about the moves they made.
Below is likely what Las Vegas' starting lineup will look like moving forward. Certain positions are set in stone, such as center, quarterback, and tight end. However, certain positions, such as right tackle and cornerback, could look much different by Week 1, or even by Organized Team Activities.
Offense
- QB: Fernando Mendoza.
- RB: Ashton Jeanty
- FB: Connor Heyward
- LT: Kolton Miller
- LG: Jackson Powers-Johnson
- C: Tyler Linderbaum
- RG: Caleb Rogers
- RT: DJ Glaze
- TEs: Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer
- WRs: Jack Bech, Jalen Nailor, Tre Tucker
Defense
- DEs: Maxx Crosby, Kwity Paye
- IDL: Adam Butler, Jonah Laulu
- LBs: Quay Walker, Nakobe Dean
- CBs: Eric Stokes, Darien Porter, Taron Johnson
- Safeties: Jeremy Chinn, Isaiah Pola-Mao
The Raiders have had a strong free-agent period, and, as Walker noted, they could still add more talent. Las Vegas has quickly improved what was one of the worst rosters in the National Football League just last week. Spytek has done a solid job so far.
"I just think they got the right people here, especially with the staff, and I just truly believe in what Spy [John Spytek] is trying to accomplish here. I just think a guy like myself, and alongside these guys and Nakobe [Dean] and more people I'm assuming that Spy may bring in," Walker said at the team's introductory press conference.
The Raiders have lost nearly 30 games in the past two seasons combined. Coaching was a major reason. However, a poor roster was undoubtedly a bigger factor in their failures than coaching. Even good coaching cannot overcome one of the worst rosters in the league.
That should no longer be the case for the Raiders, as they have fixed their coaching staff and are only beginning to revamp their roster. Earlier this offseason, Raiders general manager John Spytek explained just how quickly teams can turn things around.
"I think we're going to build this team the right way, and this league is littered with examples of teams that went from a top five pick to the NFC Championship, the Super Bowl. We've seen it the last couple years,” Spytek said.
“I mean, the Patriots won four games last year, and they were in the big game. The year before, the Commanders picked second and were in the NFC Championship game. So, we're going to build it the right way, and we'll see what comes."
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Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant