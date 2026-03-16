Projected Raiders Starting Lineup After Free Agency Week 1

Even though they still have more work to do, the Las Vegas Raiders already have a much better roster than they had in 2025. The Raiders have been the most productive team early in free agency, and they are likely to be one of the most improved teams in the league this offseason, if not the most.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Raiders wasted no time improving its roster. Las Vegas' front office has looked like a determined bunch so far, making swift and effective moves to address some of their roster's most pressing needs within the first 24 hours of free agency. There is a lot to like about the moves they made.

Below is likely what Las Vegas ' starting lineup will look like moving forward. Certain positions are set in stone, such as center, quarterback, and tight end. However, certain positions, such as right tackle and cornerback, could look much different by Week 1, or even by Organized Team Activities.

Offense

QB: Fernando Mendoza.

RB: Ashton Jeanty

FB: Connor Heyward

LT: Kolton Miller

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

LG: Jackson Powers-Johnson

C: Tyler Linderbaum

RG: Caleb Rogers

RT: DJ Glaze

TEs: Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer

WRs: Jack Bech, Jalen Nailor, Tre Tucker

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Defense

DEs: Maxx Crosby, Kwity Paye

IDL: Adam Butler, Jonah Laulu

LBs: Quay Walker, Nakobe Dean

CBs: Eric Stokes, Darien Porter, Taron Johnson

Safeties: Jeremy Chinn, Isaiah Pola-Mao

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders have had a strong free-agent period, and, as Walker noted, they could still add more talent. Las Vegas has quickly improved what was one of the worst rosters in the National Football League just last week. Spytek has done a solid job so far.

"I just think they got the right people here, especially with the staff, and I just truly believe in what Spy [John Spytek] is trying to accomplish here. I just think a guy like myself, and alongside these guys and Nakobe [Dean] and more people I'm assuming that Spy may bring in," Walker said at the team's introductory press conference.

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs against Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Raiders have lost nearly 30 games in the past two seasons combined. Coaching was a major reason. However, a poor roster was undoubtedly a bigger factor in their failures than coaching. Even good coaching cannot overcome one of the worst rosters in the league.

That should no longer be the case for the Raiders, as they have fixed their coaching staff and are only beginning to revamp their roster. Earlier this offseason, Raiders general manager John Spytek explained just how quickly teams can turn things around.

Oct 26, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) on the field after the game against the Chicago Bears at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

"I think we're going to build this team the right way, and this league is littered with examples of teams that went from a top five pick to the NFC Championship, the Super Bowl. We've seen it the last couple years,” Spytek said.

“I mean, the Patriots won four games last year, and they were in the big game. The year before, the Commanders picked second and were in the NFC Championship game. So, we're going to build it the right way, and we'll see what comes."