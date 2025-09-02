Examining the Role of This Raiders Veteran
The Las Vegas Raiders have a team under new leadership after Pete Carroll took over as the head coach months ago. Carroll and General Manager John Spytek have gradually built the roster into one they believe will be a more competitive one this upcoming season.
Veteran Aims to Establish Role
Las Vegas will undoubtedly depend on several rookies this season, as they expect their draft class to be foundaional. Still, Las Vegas will also depend on a healthy group of veterans to lead the way this season, as the roster has several notable players on it. Las Vegas needs all hands on deck.
While the Raiders will lean on those notable players, they also have veterans such as Leki Fotu who are eager to make their presence felt. Following practice Week 1, Fotu noted how good it felt to be back with his teammates after missing time with an injury.
"For me, missing some time this training camp, and also from last year, missing some time in training camp. So, coming back that week, Arizona week, felt really good to be back out there with my brothers and to play ball again. So definitely felt good to knock off some rust from missing some time and hope to get back rolling this week with the boys," Fotu said.
"The first thing that comes into my mind is service. And to me, that means doing anything the team needs me to do. But for me, I know my main role right now is to stop the run to free up everything else. So, I take that with much pride. So that's the first thing on my priority. But really just service and doing anything that the team asked for."
Fotu knows that he must make up for the time that he missed. There is no better way for him to do so than to be ready for the team's first game of the season, a road matchup against the New England Patriots.
“I knew that with the time missing I had to be ready to come back Week 1. And that was the mindset with the training room, making sure I get back fully healthy. And they did a good job doing that. I feel ready and comfortable."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.