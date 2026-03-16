Free Agents Still Available Who Could Start for the Raiders
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The Las Vegas Raiders have already had a productive offseason. That will only continue as they still have time to make additions in free agency and will soon have 10 draft picks to help address issues as well.
The Raiders have already solved several of their most pressing roster issues early in free agency, but they still have room for improvement. Below are some players who, on paper, could start for Las Vegas. The names listed below do not take contract numbers into consideration.
Jawaan Taylor
Taylor undoubtedly has his issues, specifically with penalties. However, playing on the league's most-watched team likely brought added attention from referees and undue blame from others. He has room for improvement but could likely push for a starting position with the Raiders.
Fit would be a question, but it would be with anyone Las Vegas adds, as Klint Kubiak's scheme looks a little different with a new set of players. Still, Taylor played for several different offensive coordinators during his seven seasons in the league. His experience puts him on this list.
Stefon Diggs
Diggs has some off the field things that must be sorted out, but on paper, he would immediately be the Raiders' top wide receiver if they were to sign him. He would more than likely be too expensive for the Raiders to realistically sign him, but in terms of roster fit, Diggs would be a solid addition.
He is coming off a 1,000-yard season. Diggs, Jalen Nailor, Tre Tucker, and Jack Bech would be significantly better than the group of wide receivers Las Vegas had in 2025. Diggs, Nailor, Brock Bowers, and Ashton Jeanty would be a strong supporting cast for rookie Fernando Mendoza.
Wyatt Teller
Money and fit would be the two biggest questions facing the Raiders if Teller were to be considered, but as it stands, they are set to start the season with little experience at the guard position opposite Jackson Powers-Johnson. Teller has over 100 starts in the league.
He spent seven of his eight seasons in the league with the Cleveland Browns. Needless to say, he has experience with several offenses under several coordinators and quarterbacks. His experience alone would make him a favorite to start at one of the Raiders' guard positions.
Others
There are several other players still available in free agency who could arguably start for the Raiders at certain positions. However, those free agents also have strong arguments against why that could legitimately be the case, such as age, and injury history.
The Raiders have had a successful offseason so far. Although there are still issues to be addressed, Las Vegas' front office should refrain from spending just to spend. There are other options out there, but the Raiders are not in dire need of any of them at the moment.
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Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant