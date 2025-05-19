For Raiders' Defense, More is Required in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a solid offseason, filling most of their roster's most pressing needs via free agency and the NFL Draft. Although they are on the right track, the turnaround the Raiders seek will take longer than one offseason.
Zoltan Buday of Pro Football Focus analyzed the strongest and weakest position groups in the National Football League.
He believes the Raiders' defense is one of the least improved units in the NFL and that the unit still needs additional work to become formidable.
"The Raiders have arguably one of the best defensive players in the NFL in edge defender Maxx Crosby. But even he is coming off a down year for his standards, ranking just 25th among edge defenders in PFF overall grade (74.3). Outside of the Eastern Michigan product, the Las Vegas defense lacks talent, especially in the secondary after the departures of cornerback Jack Jones and safety Tre'von Moehrig. Despite making five picks over the first two days of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Raiders selected just one defensive player in the first three rounds," Buday said.
"This leaves Las Vegas with Devin White expected to start at linebacker. White played only 176 snaps in 2024 and finished outside the top 70 linebackers in PFF overall grade in each of the previous four seasons."
After addressing many needs in free agency and the draft, including the cornerback position, Buday noted the Raiders' group of cornerbacks is undoubtedly their most glaring weakness. Most would agree with that sentiment, but the Raiders likely feel more like things are in a wait-and-see mode.
"While the Raiders’ lone defensive pick in the first three rounds of the draft was cornerback Darien Porter, they still have arguably the weakest cornerback group in the NFL," Buday said.
"Of the four cornerbacks on Las Vegas' roster who played at least 200 snaps last season, none finished with a 65.0-plus PFF overall grade. Former [Green Bay] Packers cornerback Eric Stokes’ 61.3 mark was the highest of the group, and he ranked only 74th among 116 qualifiers at the position last season."
The Raiders' defense undoubtedly needs additional roster help. However, the Raiders may view having a good offense as their best defense.
