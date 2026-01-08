Which Direction the Raiders Must Lean in the 2026 Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders are officially on the clock with the first overall pick. This is an important selection that will dictate the future of this franchise. The first time this franchise had a first overall pick, it didn't go well for them, and that's what they're trying to avoid this time around.

The Raiders have fired Pete Carroll , which means they need a person with a plan at the helm. They have to be completely on board with whoever they select first overall and construct the rest of their team around them. Which direction should the Raiders be leaning toward?

2026 NFL Mock Draft

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rob Rang writes for FOX Sports, and he wrote an article breaking down his 2026 NFL mock draft. For the Raiders, they have a choice between Dante Moore and Fernando Mendoza for which quarterback they take with the first overall pick. This mock draft sides with Mendoza, but it's a question they have to ask themselves as they approach the draft.

"Mendoza has looked every bit the No. 1 overall pick in earning the Heisman Trophy and guiding Indiana to a possible national championship. Mendoza’s physical traits — a prototypical frame, lightning-quick release, pocket mobility and accuracy to all levels of the field — warrant a first round selection, but it's his decision-making and poise that has turned critics into believers this season, making him this year’s surest thing at the game’s most important position", said Rang.

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks in a press conference after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mendoza is the most complete quarterback prospect this draft cycle, but that doesn't necessarily mean that the Raiders should pick him first overall. Moore shows flashes of elite athleticism and has the playmaking skills to create for himself, something that Mendoza doesn't.

Their decision becomes a lot easier tomorrow when Indiana and Oregon face off in the College Football Playoffs Semifinals, where these two quarterback prospects will go head-to-head. Personally, I think Indiana will come out victorious, but that still doesn't mean Moore can make his own argument for being the first overall pick.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It also depends on the next head coach for the Raiders and what they prioritize. Moore can make flashy plays, but he appears to be a prospect who will need some time to get adjusted to the NFL. Meanwhile, Mendoza looks battle-tested and may find success immediately, but may only get as far as the offensive infrastructure around him.

It'll be a battle to determine who gets to be the first overall pick, and the Raiders have to pay the utmost attention. They can't afford another JaMarcus Russell; they need to get their franchise quarterback.

