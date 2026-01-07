One Fascinating Head Coach Option for Raiders to Consider

The Las Vegas Raiders are in another head coaching search this offseason. This will be the second straight offseason that the Silver and Black will be looking for a new head coach.

They did the same thing last season and thought that was going to be the last one they would be doing in a while, but after a 3-14 season and having one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history, they were left with no choice but to hit the full rebuild button for real this time.

Searching for another head coach is not what Raiders owner Mark Davis wanted for his team and the franchise. But he wants to win, and he has shown he is willing to do whatever it takes to get this team heading in the right direction. This was the right move for Davis to make for the Raiders. Nothing worked this season for the Raiders, and it was going to stay the same if they had kept the same regime next season. Now, with hitting the rebuild button, they have the opportunity to give it time.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Over the last few seasons, the Raiders were looking to reload instead of rebuild. They thought they could win by adding the right players around the coaching staff to fill in the much-needed holes on the roster.

The problem was the Raiders had too many holes all over the field that one offseason could not fix, and they were not real with what they had. That led to having a terrible season and the Raiders finally coming to the realization that a rebuild is needed.

One Head Coach candidate that no one is talking about

"If I am Mark Davis, the first person I call is Curt Cignetti . And I call him up, and I say listen, we hold the first overall pick in the draft, and you got a Heismandoza quarterback that we are kind of interested in," said Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show. "And I do not know if you are interested in this pro game. Do you want to move to Las Vegas, Nevada, and still be coaching your super individual human being at quarterback in Fernando Mendoza?"

"We are going to keep our coaching search going, and we will speak to you on January 20 after you win it all. We just want to know, should we save a spot in our rotation? And if I am the coach, I think I gotta listen."

