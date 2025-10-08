After Recent Struggles, This Raiders Leader Isn’t Holding Back
The Las Vegas Raiders lost their fourth straight game in Week 5. It was an embarrassing showing for the Raiders, who did not come out ready to play on the road against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Raiders were beaten in every phase of the game, and it was another game of asking what is going on with this team. It was not good at all, and the Raiders' season is starting to go downhill. The Raiders want to get things going, but they are going to have to prove it on the field starting in Week 6.
Maxx Crosby on The Raiders season so far
“Really can't put it into words to be honest. Just not good in any way. It's not good football. We're not playing good football right now. So we gotta be better. I don't think that's a reflection of who we are, but the score is the score and we played like s—. And that's all that can really be said. So yeah, we have to find ways to get better.”
“For me, it doesn't change. Regardless of the circumstances, I gotta show up and I gotta be a leader, and I gotta be the best version of myself. This week was, I was a little banged up from the last game. Unfortunately I got a little sick during the week, early in the week as well. So it was a tough week, but at the end of the day there's no excuses. I still had to show up and still gotta be there for my guys. So we gotta reset and we gotta focus on getting another win.”
Crosby on Getting Ready for Week 6
“It’s gonna be tough. Especially coming off a loss, you know, you feel the soreness a little bit more. The doubt starts to creep in, things like that. And for me as a leader, it’s my job to get that s— out of there. That's not how we're gonna operate. If we wanna win, if we wanna get that bad taste out of our mouth, we gotta respond. And that's the only way you can do it.”
"There's gonna be fire, there's gonna be heat, everyone's gonna be saying we need to do this, do that, and all that. It doesn't matter. We gotta show up and get to work and get better. So the only way to quiet the noise is by winning. And whatever we gotta do, I'm gonna do that, and do it at the highest of my ability, and gotta bring my teammates along.”
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.