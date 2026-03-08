Maxx Crosby Speaks for the First Time Since Raiders' Blockbuster Trade

The NFL World was buzzing when they got the news that the Las Vegas Raiders were trading the best defensive player in the National Football League, Maxx Crosby.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Raiders finally made the trade, and it was one that had been talked about for some time now. The more time that passed, it felt like it was not going to happen, but at the end of the day, these things happen in the NFL, and we have seen it before. It made sense for both sides.

Crosby is going to the Baltimore Ravens, where he is going to be able to play for a contender and have the best chance to play in meaningful games. For the Raiders, they have more picks to kickstart their rebuild.

Maxx Crosby Speaks Out After Trade to the Ravens

"I cannot believe that this is a real thing," said Maxx Crosby on his "The Rush" Podcast. "It has been seven years with being with the Nation. Raider Nation has given me everything. You know, my family. I had the chance to get married. Have the most beautiful daughter in the world. Grow as a man. As a player, as a leader, as a human being. One thing I could say above all else is that I gave y'all everything I got. And I do not have any regrets about that."

"I put everything to try to win as a Raider ... It is tough, man. It has been a journey. Since the day I got drafted. I will never forget ... Getting a call from Jon Gruden , giving me an opportunity of a lifetime to be a Raider. And it felt perfect. Ever since I have been here, I have had one goal and one mission. And that is to become the best version of myself and help bring a championship back to the Raiders organization."

"I feel like I left everything I had on the table for this team. I have given my heart and soul. And I feel like I let you guys down. Ever since day one, I wanted to create and build a winner with the Raiders.

It has been an emotional few days for Crosby, Raider Nation, and everyone involved. The Raiders have now moved on from the player who was the whole face of the organization and will forever go down as one of the greatest Raiders of all time.