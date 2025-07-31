Raiders HC Pete Carroll Extends Resounding Invitation
The Las Vegas Raiders recently announced a practice at Allegiant Stadium that will be open to the public. It is scheduled for Saturday, August 2, at 1 p.m. This gives the Raiders another chance to connect with Raider Nation, the most passionate fanbase in the National Football League.
The Raiders must find a way to establish a true home-field advantage. While it will be difficult for various reasons, the Raiders winning more games will help draw fans to Allegiant Stadium and continue doing so throughout the season.
Carroll knows he needs Raider Nation to help turn things around. Las Vegas has revamped its front office, coaching staff, and roster. The only thing they are missing to help solidify their turnaround is their fan base.
Following training camp, Carroll extended an invitation directly to Raider Nation.
"Yeah, we need more. We need more. Oh yeah, the invitation is wide open. When we have our open days, let's get all of our people in there. I'm okay if we overflow. Okay, we can have as many as we can we can get in here. So, the invitation is wide open, and we need them," Carroll said.
"It is a factor in our practice. It gives us a presence of there's people watching. We're never going to play a game where they're not going to be looking at us and watching us, put us on on big TV looks and all that. I want them to feel that as much as possible. So, it's great to have them, we need more."
This will be one of the first opportunities for fans to get a glimpse of the new-look Raiders, including one of their newest additions, Jamal Adams. Carroll gave some insight on how the Raiders plan to use him.
"No, I don't see him as a primary pass rusher. I think he's an instinctive guy that can do a lot of things. So, we don't want to put him in any place that locks that down. So, he'll be behind the line of scrimmage and on the edge, moving around, just like our system calls for, and he might be a great fit for us. So, we're going to give him a heck of a chance," Carroll said.
