1 Critical Transition Under Raiders HC Klint Kubiak

The Las Vegas Raiders have more than a few things to be concerned with as they enter a new era under Klint Kubiak and, soon, Fernando Mendoza. Yet, that new era extends far past Kubiak, Mendoza, and the Raiders' offense. Las Vegas' defense is undergoing a major overhaul, too.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rob's Rise

After Las Vegas hired Kubiak, he quickly filled out his staff with coordinators who are rising the ranks, similar to how he did. Of all the changes the Raiders have made, a new defensive coordinator for the first time in five seasons makes that arguably the Raiders' biggest coaching change.

Earlier this offseason, Raiders general manager John Spytek explained what went into Kubiak's decision to promote Rob Leonard from defensive line coach to defensive coordinator. Leonard represents both the biggest coaching change and the closest thing to continuity the staff has.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“From my point of view, he's a great young coach. Pete [Carroll] interviewed him to be a defensive coordinator last year. I sat in an interview. It was really impressive,” Spytek said at the NFL Combine.

“My comments, or my communication to Klint on it was like, 'Hey, we got a great D-line coach in the building. I think you should interview him as a DC, and then you make your decision.’ And so, we did and Klint did."

Aug 12, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oakland Raiders quality control coach defense Travis Smith against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason game at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Leonard worked his way up to the defensive coordinator after three seasons as the Raiders' defensive line coach for the past three seasons. As the Raiders move to a 3-4 defense, defenisve line and linebacker are the two most important position groups moving forward.

Las Vegas has spent the past three seasons building its defensive line with a solid rotation of dependable players, most of whom are not household names. Las Vegas will depend heavily on that player rotation moving forward under Leonard. However, Leonard's rise left a void.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The void left by Leonard's promotion to defensive coordinator was filled when the Raiders hired Travis Smith as their defensive line coach. Smith will now oversee a unit that will be vital to Las Vegas' defensive success. The Raiders are very familiar with Smith, as he has prior ties to the organization.

Smith spent the prior four seasons with the Chicago Bears and the Tennessee Titans, respectively. Before that, Smith spent 10 seasons with the Raiders, in Oakland and Las Vegas. Smith spent all 10 of those seasons working with the Raiders' defense in various roles.

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones (10) in Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is clear how much Smith will mean to the Raiders as they turn things around. Newly-signed defensive lineman Kwity Paye excitedly explained how much he looks forward to playing specifically under Smith.

“Being able to come here with a fresh start, I already spoke with Coach [Travis] Smith, and just being able to go out there and play free and just be myself. Playing in Indy was great, but it was definitely a part of me that felt like I can do more and I have the opportunity to do so here,” Paye said.