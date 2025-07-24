Raiders Quarterback Geno Smith Has a Golden Opportunity
The Las Vegas Raiders significantly upgraded their quarterback room this offseason after Las Vegas traded a third-round pick for veteran quarterback Geno Smith. The Raiders' quarterback situation has left much to be desired recently, but Smith should elevate the Raiders as a whole.
That is assuming things turn out well for Smith and the Raiders during their time together, which is anyone's guess at the moment.
Smith explained what his mindset is heading into his first season in Las Vegas. The Raiders' front office has given Smith many more tools to work with than the other five quarterbacks the Raiders have started over the past two seasons.
"Yes, sir. Every day is about proving yourself. In this league, every day you've got to prove yourself, not only to your guys but to the rest of the league and to yourself. And so for me, when you're coming to a new team, you got to set the standard, set the example, and it's through hard work," Smith said.
"I wanted to make sure that my guys know that I was going to be here 100% of the time, going to put all the work in, going to maximize our resources, and just really put our best foot forward. And so for me, I think leadership is a natural thing. Like I always say, I'm not a big talker. I just want guys to kind of follow me through example, and I just try to push myself, push the guys, and let the rest handle itself.""
Smith has had his ups and downs since he was drafted many years ago. However, as he enters his 12th season in the league, Smith is the most seasoned and the most polished quarterback the Raiders have had in some time.
As he embarks on a new chapter in his respectable career, Smith has a chance to solidify which version of himself he will be remembered as. Smith can be remembered as the best version of himself, or the version that had to ride the bench at times during his career.
If Smith can improve the Raiders' offense and help generate even a few more wins per season during his time in Las Vegas, there is no denying that Smith should be remembered as a serviceable quarterback in the league.
