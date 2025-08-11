Raiders' HC Pete Carroll Defends QB Geno Smith
Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders traveled to Seattle to face off against the Seahawks in their preseason opener. It was an interesting game even before the game started because it was the return of Raiders head coach Pete Carroll to Seattle. Carroll spent a lot of his NFL career coaching in Seattle. It was also the return of quarterback Geno Smith. Smith was the starting quarterback of the Seahawks for the last three seasons.
The Seahawks traded Smith to the Raiders this offseason. Now, Smith is the new leader for the Silver and Black. While the Raiders were coming out of the tunnel in Seattle to take the field, one Seahawks fan was holding a sign that was calling Smith a bust. Smith saw the sign and did not like what it said, so he gave them a hand gesture that people were talking about all game long and still are.
Carroll was asked about it, and he quickly came to the defense of his quarterback.
Pete Carroll defends Geno Smith
"Did you see what the sign said? Next question," Raiders head coach Pete Carroll told reporters when asked about the situation.
That is what you want to see from a head coach. A coach who is backing up his players. Carroll has a lot of experience in this league and has seen a lot. As for Smith, he got back to work with the team as they continue to put the offense together and get ready for the second preseason game.
Carroll has made it clear that the starters will be playing in Week 2 of the preseason. The Raiders are set to face off against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. The team will also hold a joint practice with the 49ers on Thursday. This is another chance for players to show the coaching staff that they belong on the roster this season.
The Raiders want to come out with a better showing in Week 2 of the preseason. The starters did not have a good showing last week in Seattle. The Raiders starters are looking for a better outcome this week.
It is going to be good to see what changes the offense has made going into this week's game.
