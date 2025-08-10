Will Raiders Offense Finish in the Top 10?
The Las Vegas Raiders offense will look different this season. They made a lot of different moves this offseason that are going to give their offense the boost they have been looking for. The Raiders' offense was not good last season, and that is why they made the moves they made, because they want to be a good offense next season. The offense has a lot of exciting weapons, and they will look to use them all this season.
The Raiders will be led on the offensive side by veteran quarterback Geno Smith. He was the main piece they added this offseason. Smith brings a lot of experience to the most important position on the field. That is something the Raiders have not had in the last few seasons. It is going to be great to see what Smith does with this Raiders offense.
Smith is going to have players like tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer. At receiver, he is going to have Jakobi Meyers, and in the backfield, he will have rookie running back Ashton Jeanty. The Raiders are set up well on offense, but they have to show early on that they have built that chemistry that is going to help them throughout the season.
Another key piece to the offense is new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. Kelly knows a lot about running an NFL offense. He is now back in the NFL and is looking to prove that he can still be effective on the offensive side of the ball. Kelly will give this offense a real chance and will put his players in the right positions to find the most success they can.
Raiders Top 10 Offense?
"I think I would be a seven out of ten for the Raiders finishing in the top, just based on my skepticism of the offensive line and the red flags that were," said Steven Ruiz on The Mina Kimes Show Featuring Lenny. "Like Jackson Powers-Johnson thing has really concerned me ... When he was at center, they had Alex Cappa in there and Cappa was making the line calls during practice and they kind of got JPJ out of there."
"It sounds like Chip Kelly, Pete Carroll, whoever saw JPJ kind of give the reins of the offensive line and were like, nope, this is not gonna work. I am deeply concerned about the interior offensive line."
