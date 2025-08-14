WATCH: Raiders HC Pete Carroll Speaks After 49ers Practice
LAS VEGAS, NV.-- Pete Carroll and the Las Vegas Raiders have continued to make progress during training camp. Las Vegas held a joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers, leading to the teams' Week 2 preseason matchup against each other.
The joint practice was one of the most productive days the Raiders have had under Carroll.
Carroll spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following training camp this month, Raiders tight end Michael Mayer spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: Pete Carroll is someone that draws inspiration from so many sources, not just sports. Is there anything that he's mentioned that has been interesting to you or anything that you've like gone to look into from what he's said?
Mayer: "Yeah, he's had a lot of experience with a lot of professional athletes, not just football. And one of the things that he told us, a really good basketball player told him, he said, 'Every day when I wake up, I try to find ways to help my teammates.' And I think it was Bill Russell, who has like 10 rings, 11 rings, I don't know, but he said every day he wakes up and he's not thinking about himself. He's not thinking about what he can do to help the team. It's how can I get my teammates better? And I think literally like 12 years in a row he led his team in assists and did a bunch of crazy stuff. And that was a pretty cool story to hear. That's what we're trying to build here. That's the culture we're trying to build here. I want to help Brock [Bowers] out as much as I can. He wants to help me out. Geno [Smith] wants to help us. I mean, when your teammates are playing good, you're playing good, the offense is playing good, and the team's playing good. So we're all in this together."
Q: One of your teammates told me that Pete Carroll was the most genuine person he's ever met, and Laki Tasi just called him a second dad. We know about Pete Carroll, the coach. What is it about Pete Carroll, the man, that grips guys and they follow him?
Mayer: "I think it's his intent to build relationships with guys, I do. I've been around some guys that they don't even want to look at you, they don't want to talk to you, which is great, that's how they do business. But I love Pete [Carroll] because he comes in with the same mentality every day. He's very positive. And secondly, it's genuine conversation. It's not, 'Hey, this is a normal BS player-coach conversation.'
“It's genuine conversation about anything, life, football, girlfriend, whatever. And I think nowadays you're not seeing that too much, which is, it is what it is, but it's awesome to have him here on this team to kind of rally us and build us together, and man, we're blessed to have Pete here, for sure."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.