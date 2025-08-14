Raiders Believe Little-Known Rookie Has Immense Potential
The Las Vegas Raiders have players on their roster with various talent levels. Still, they have one player that is different than the rest of his teammates.
Las Vegas added lineman Laki Tasi during the offseason, with the plan of developing him further, as the 6'6 nearly-400 pound lineman just began playing football. The Raiders need all the talent they can get and Tasi gives them that.
Tasi is an unknown for the Raiders heading into the season, partially by design and partially because they are still figuring things out with him. However, he possesses enough skills to have caught Pete Carroll's eye.
Following Organized Team Activities, Carroll did not hold back when noting his thoughts on Ta si. The lineman made an impression on Carroll the first time they met. Still, Carroll noted that Tasi's size makes him a player worth having a roster spot.
After starting his time with the Raiders as a defensive lineman, Tasi is now an offensive lineman. The position change is proof that the Raiders' coaching staff has plans in store for him.
Laka Tasi's Potential
While inexperience undoubtedly comes with its own set of problems, Carroll and his coaching staff are confident in their ability to develop. Carroll made it clear how he felt about Tasi.
"My favorite guy out there to watch is Laki Tasi. He knows nothing about football when he walked in the door, and he's made tremendous progress, and he's enormous. He's the biggest guy you ever saw. I think he weighed in at weigh-ins the other day at 369. He's learning, and we got to keep an eye on him. It's an exciting process. I don't know how long it's going to take, but he's starting from ground zero, and he's made a lot of progress so far," Carroll said.
Following training camp, Tasi, a former rugby player overseas, gave insight on how his former career is helping him chase his goal of a making it in the National Football League.
"Back home in rugby, I was trying to figure out where my career was going to be. I thought rugby was my one-way ticket to the to the professional but it wasn't working out throughout the whole year last year. One of the guys that owns a burger joint - I don't know if you guys heard the story, he's the owner, his name is Ben. His nickname, he goes by sweet. He's a really sweet person," Tasi said.
"He can be aggressive on you sometimes, but it's just brotherly love. But he's the one that came up to the question and say, 'You should try something new, try the NFL,' and that's how I had to like think through the whole process. Like, should I do this? Because I know this journey is going to be a long one for me. So I said to my parents, I was like, 'I don't know what to do in this career, but if I've got to do something, I might as well do it.' So, I just prayed and pray to God and that was my answer to get through the football process."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.