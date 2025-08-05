BREAKING: Raiders' Pete Carroll Reveals Preseason Plans
The Las Vegas Raiders will finally hit the field against a different team this Thursday. The Silver and Black will travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks in their preseason opener. That will be the first time we will see the Raiders take the field with all the new moves they made and the new regime. It will be something that will be good to see, and Raider Nation is all for it.
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll gave some big news in his press conference today. Carroll says that he plans to play his starters against the Seahawks on Thursday.
"Everyone is live, everyone is ready to go," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll. "
That is one thing teams have to talk about when it comes to playing starters in the preseason. Do they want to risk their top players in a meaningless game? It also comes with the team could possibly look rusty going into Week 1. That is something no team wants. They want to come out firing and they want to make their they have the right players in the positions and see how they play and move.
For the Raiders, it makes sense for the starters to play a series or two because of all the new players they have on the team this season. The Raiders are a team that will look new on both sides of the ball. That is something a lot of teams do not have to deal with, and the Raiders want to get the rust out in the preseason to make sure they are ready for the start of the season.
They also have a new coaches, and they also have to see what the players look like going up against another team. They want to get comfortable calling plays as well. They want to get their guys reps and see what they do with the opportunities they get.
The Raiders want to come out and start fast. They do not want to dig themselves out of a hole late in the season that they created at the beginning of the season. They want to set the tone from Week 1 and build that confidence in every unit on the team for the whole season.
