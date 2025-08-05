Program is Coming Together for Raiders New Regime
The Las Vegas Raiders are in their third week of training camp, and everything that we are seeing from them has been looking good. Yes, they are going to have to prove it by winning games in 2025. But some of these things we are seeing from camp, we have never seen from the Raiders since they made the move to Las Vegas. The new regime has a plan and program together, and it has worked well for them thus far.
Head coach Pete Carroll is always bringing the energy, and the players are doing the same. The players know they have to compete or else a spot on this Raiders team will not be there for them. This is a group of coaches that is full of experience, and nothing can get by them. The Raiders have a new way and it is going to be good to see it all come out when the Raiders hit the field for Week 1.
General manager John Spytek is going to be making tough decisions as well with the roster soon. But that is what you want from your team. It is about making it hard to choose which players will stay and which ones will leave. That means that the training camp has been going well, and it is great to see the Raiders firing on all cylinders so far. It is going to be fun and interesting to see what happens as we get closer to the start of the season.
• "Finally, Carroll’s program looks like it’s in a good place already," said Sports Illustrated's NFL Insider Albert Breer. "You can see it in the breakneck pace of practice, even in the Vegas heat—and even on a day that most here thought was kind of sloppy."
"Having a few guys aboard who played for him in Seattle certainly helps, but the soon-to-be 74-year old’s energy for the job (which is amazing) is just as big a part of it. That doesn’t mean the Raiders are suddenly a contender in the rugged AFC West. The roster, like I said, needs another offseason or two of work to get there. But this looks like a team that could become a really tough out for contenders as the season wears on."
