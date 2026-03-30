The Raiders' Offseason Has One Story That Overshadows Everything

The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason has been one of the most eventful of any team in the NFL. A complete overhaul of their coaching staff, multiple big signings in free agency, and there's still the first overall pick looming in the distance.

One of the biggest things that happened to them this offseason was the failed Maxx Crosby trade to the Baltimore Ravens. If the trade had gone through, they would've been undeniably the biggest winners of any team in the NFL. However, keeping Crosby on the roster isn't a bad thing either. What's one storyline that will hold grave importance to their success next season?

Biggest Storyline

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

For the remainder of the time Crosby will be playing in Las Vegas, his production will be compared to the haul the Raiders would've gotten if the Ravens had never backed out of the trade. I have no doubt that Crosby will continue to play amazingly if he stays healthy, but that's a big if.

Failing a physical isn't a good sign, and this has now been two seasons in a row where Crosby has missed some time due to injury. He'll be turning 29 this season, and while talented edge rushers tend to have a prime that goes into their early thirties, there are reasons to be concerned.

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) reacts against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The good news is that the 2026 Raiders defense projects to be one of the best supporting casts around Crosby in his entire career. A linebacker duo of Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker is going to give them a crushing identity over the middle of the field, and their secondary is coming into its own with the Taron Johnson trade and bringing back Eric Stokes .

This unit will be a force to be reckoned with if Crosby's able to stay healthy. As much of a competitor as Crosby is, what happened last season can't happen again. Pete Carroll shut him down for the last two games of the season, but he had been dealing with an injury long before that.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

I don't know what Crosby's future with the team looks like, but he's under contract until 2029 and by far the most expensive player on their roster. If he's not ready to go or does suffer another injury, he shouldn't be rushed out onto the field. He's a pillar of their defense, and the Raiders are rebuilding.

There's no point in risking his long-term effectiveness by keeping him out there in a season where they aren't expected to make a playoff run.