More Spice Added to Raiders' AFC West Clash
The Las Vegas Raiders will have a big test on their hand in Week 2 of the NFL season. The Silver and Black will welcome their AFC West long-time rival, the Los Angeles Chargers, to Allegiant Stadium.
This will be their first AFC West clash of the season. This is a big game for the Raiders, and it is going to be on primetime. The Raiders are looking for a statement win and show the rest of the league that this season, this Raiders team is different.
This rivalry is like no other. These two teams do not like each other, and they are going to battle it out. In this rivalry, anything can happen. This matchup is going to show a lot of different things, and it is going to go a long way to see what these teams do the rest of the season. The Raiders want their revenge because last season they got swept by the Chargers, and they know they do not want to have that feeling once again. A lot has changed for the Raiders since last season.
Pete Carroll and Jim Harbaugh
One thing that brings more excitement to this rivalry this season is the rivalry between the two head coaches. Raiders head coach Pete Carroll and Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh go way back. They have coached against each other for a long time.
Carroll and Harbaugh have faced off as rivals each other in college when Carroll was coaching USC and Harbaugh was coaching Stanford. Then, both of them had a good rivalry in the NFC West. Carroll coached the Seahawks, and Harbaugh coached the 49ers. Now, once again, they find each other in the NFL. This time in the AFC West. This rivalry continues, and it is going to be fun to see these two go up against each other once again.
“He’s [Pete Carroll] a great coach, one of the best," said Chargers head coach Jim Harbuagh. "A lot of respect. I always thought if I had ever played for him or on one of his teams—because he was coaching when I was playing—or was on his staff once I got into coaching, I bet we would have been really good friends. I learned a lot from him just watching him. But he’s just always been on the other side."
"As a player, he was a defensive coordinator or head coach somewhere. Then when I was coaching, we were trying to gouge each other’s eyes out in the competitive spirit of that. It’s competition at the highest level and that’s what he’s all about. Pretty enthusiastic, too, I’ve noticed. Nothing but respect for that. Same person, same coach every day."
