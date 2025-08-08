Social Media Reacts to the Raiders First Preseason Game
The Las Vegas Raiders traveled to Seattle to take on the Seahawks in their first preseason game. It was an excited time for all the players, coaches, and Raider Nation, as they got to see their team take the field for the first time this season against another team. It was also great to see all the new players take the field that are new to the Silver and Black this season.
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll was back in Seattle for the first time and it was also his first time on the sidelines as the Raiders coach.
Carroll played the starters like he said he was. The Raiders had the starters playing for both sides of the ball. It was one series for both the offensive and defensive starters.
For the Raiders starting offense. It was not a good first drive. It was short and a couple of drop passes. That is all they got with quarterback Geno Smith on the field.
"Raiders can’t produce on offense and they already calling holding calls on us, these are the raiders I know and love," said one member of Raider Nation.
A bright spot came on the defensive side for the Raiders right way. Starting safety Isaiah Pola-Mao has an interception.
"I didn't understand the offsides call, but even without that, the 1st and 2nd team offense didn't look particularly sharp," said another member of Raider Nation.
"O line really needs some work still. Its early though, we will see," added another fan.
"The Raiders really underestimated the trenches this offseason. Gonna be a long season if we can’t run or stop the run."
"It’s only preseason but good lord do the Raiders look as bad or worse than ever!
The Seahawks 2nd string is kicking the shit out of Raiders 2nd stringers!
They’re getting out hit, out hustled and out coached!
The only thing they lead the Seahawks in is penalties!" added another NFL fan.
"Just once I’d like to have a Raiders team meet expectation of a nice crisp 1st preseason game. Just once…."
It was a tale of two halves for the Raiders in their preseason opener. The Raiders came out slow to start the game, but then had a good second half. The Silver and Black still have work to do, and they have two preseason games left.
