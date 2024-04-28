Addition of Dylan Laube is Huge for Raiders' Special Teams
The Las Vegas Raiders already have some solid weapons on special teams, but their sixth-round pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, running back Dylan Laube, could end up being their best.
Laube was named a 2023 FCS first-team All-American as an all-purpose player by the Associated Press, among others. He was also named the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) Special Teams Player of the Year. Laube led the entire FCS in all-purpose yards at 209.5 yards per game.
Laube's value to Las Vegas is going to be even more vital with the NFL's new kickoff format being implemented.
"Oh, yeah, I mean, after when that rule kind of came in I was like that is so crucial for me just as a
player because now it kind of adds that aspect to the game right now," Laube said. "You definitely need a returner or two. So, me being a four-year starter as a kick returner is so crucial and I think it's going to bring that extra element on special teams too. It's going to be so crucial, and I think it's just going to be a fun time, man, because I'm able to return kicks now. So, it's definitely going to be a fun ride."
Raiders general manager Tom Telesco said special teams was a "very big" factor in the club's thought process regarding its final few picks.
"Those guys, in order to make the team, you're going to have to be on special teams first and then start developing at your position," Telesco said. "So, he [Laube] fits that. As a running back, as a receiving running back. He’s done kick returns, punt returns. He’ll be able to cover kicks, and he's a smart kid. He knows this is how l have to make the team. He’s going to have to do a lot of dirty work on special teams, but also, he does some returns, which is big. And especially with us trying to maneuver this new kickoff rule, we don't know exactly what it's going to look like. So, the kickoff return, we're looking at some different styles of runners. There is the running back style, receiver style to see what body types work best. But the fact that he can do some kickoff returns is a pretty big part of us drafting him late."
