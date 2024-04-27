Raiders Select RB Dylan Laube With No. 208th Pick in 2024 NFL Draft
With their sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected running back Dylan Laude out of New Hampshire.
Laube brings youth to a Raiders running backs room whose youngest player is running back Zamir White, who is already going on his third season. After losing former All-Pro running back Josh Jacobs in free agency, the Raiders looked to add some depth to the group by signing former Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison.
The prospect is also an excellent return specialist.
Laube, who stands at 5-foot-10 and weighs 205 pounds, earned Associated Press, American Football Coaches Association, Stats Perform, FCS Football Central and Phil Steele FCS first-team All-America honors as an all-purpose player. He was also named the Phil Steele FCS Special Teams Player of the Year.
Laube led the FCS in all-purpose yards (209.5 yards per game), was second in total touchdowns (18) and scoring (10.8 points per game) and third in kickoff returns (31.1 yards per return).
He was named to the All-CAA First Team for offense and as a punt returner and the All-CAA Second Team as a kick returner. Laube was also named the CAA Special Teams Player of the Year.
Laube received the FedEx Ground FCS National Award.
At this year's NFL Combine, Scott recorded a 4.54-second 40-yard-dash time, a 1.52-second 10-yard split time, a 37-inch vertical jump, a 9-feet-10-inch broad jump, a 6.84-second 3-cone drill time, a 4.02-second 20-yard-shuttle time and 23 reps on bench press.
The following is NFL analyst Lance Vierlein's evaluation of Laube:
"Do-it-all small-school prospect with versatility and production that could create a roster advantage for him in the future. Laube's pro potential will likely be tied to how a team uses him. While he can be an efficient zone-scheme runner, he lacks the sudden burst and elusiveness needed as a pro. However, he's a very capable pass-catcher with the ability to run a variety of routes out of the backfield or from the slot. While Laube won't blow NFL teams away as a runner, his potential to return kicks and compete for a role on third downs should give him a leg up in a battle for a roster spot."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.