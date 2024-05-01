Davante Adams Wants Raiders to Live Up to His Standard
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams didn’t become one of the best players in the league by accident.
He got there by dedicating himself to his craft and improving every season in the league. A second-round pick, he became a six-time Pro Bowler and a three-time first-team All-Pro.
But Adams can’t lead the Raiders to the postseason alone. He needs other players to adopt a similar mindset so the team can elevate as a whole.
The Raiders are desperate to get back to the playoffs. This could be the year they finally make that happen. They just have to buy into Adams’ mindset and work as hard as he does.
Adams discussed what he expects from the team this season when he joined star teammate Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush with Maxx Crosby."
“I don’t have any expectations, but I do have a standard that we have to live up to regardless,” Adams said. “We said that, so we control that with whoever comes through the building, all the people that are there. One thing I’ll say about the Raiders, the moment I stepped through this building, it was way more competitive than we were in Green Bay. In Green Bay, we were great; we had great teams, and we found a way to win, but when you talk about the competitive nature, there’s a lot more guys that had the same mentality as Jaire [Alexander] had.”
Adams told a story about beating Alexander in training camp so badly that Alexander rushed back to the locker room to watch the film on the rep. He said Alexander asked him how he was able to beat him. Adams feels players in the Raiders’ locker room share a similar mentality.
“When we have guys like that, it makes conforming to the way that the top guys do it makes all of that that much easier,” Adams said. “There’s not even a lot of policing we have to do. I don’t have to go yelling at dudes in practice and stuff like that, so it makes it easy.”
If the Raiders want to be a playoff team, they must compete like Adams. Adams believes they are off to a good start.
