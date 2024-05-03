Raiders CB Decamerion Richardson a Huge Addition to the Defensive Backfield
Going into the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders knew that the cornerback position had to be addressed. General Manager Tom Telesco and Coach Antonio Pierce saw to it that every position improved with each pick -- and after the draft, cornerback was no exception.
In the fourth round, the Silver and Black found their guy in Mississippi State cornerback Decamerion Richardson.
Pro Football Focus liked Richardson's game.
"Richardson is a good athlete to bet on early on Day 3, but he has to anticipate better to remain in control down the field and to get his hands on the football every now and then," PFF wrote.
Last season, Richardson earned an 86.4 player grade from PFF as one of the highest-rated cornerbacks in the country. He had above-average coverage grades -- 78.3 in zone and 72.1 in man.
Our Hondo Carpenter Sr. discussed what Richardson brings to the defensive backfield on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Insider" Podcast."
Carpenter liked Richardson's measurables -- 6-foot-2 with 4.3 40 speed. He also liked Richardson's experience in the talented SEC.
"Interceptions was not [Richardson's] thing," Carpenter said. "Part of that was because he was the best corner and didn't get as many balls thrown his way, that's truthful. But he had massive numbers of breaking passes up -- he was not afraid to be physical. And you got to remember -- in the [defensive coordinator] Patrick Graham system, he wants those guys on an island. So you have to [be physical], that first five yards you gotta be physical."
Carpenter said that despite the sizes of cornerbacks Jack Jones, Nate Hobbs, Jakorian Bennet and Brandon Facyson, they have one thing in common.
"That first 5 yards, [they're] getting physical with you."
Carpenter lauded the potential for Richardson to gel with the defensive backfield.
"They got a guy here who met all of their intangibles," he said. "He's got better than the height that we want, he's got better speed than what we'll take, he's super physical, he is so coachable, he loves film, he's a dog, he's always there, always playing. You can't teach that."
