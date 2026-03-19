Raiders Already Making the Right Moves for Fernando Mendoza

We all know what the Raiders are going to do with the first overall pick in next month's 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders are going to take Indiana University quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The Raiders are going to get their franchise quarterback finally.

The one that they have been searching for a long time. The Raiders want to get this one right, and they have done all the homework and continue to look at the player and all the information. They are sold, and now they are just waiting.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Once the Raiders select Mendoza at the top of the draft, it is go time for the quarterback who is coming off a National Championship and a Heisman season.

Mendoza will be ready to get to work right away, and he is going to take all the coaching and learn from the greatest to ever do it in the Raiders minority owner, Tom Brady. The question now becomes: will the Raiders go with what Brady likes to see from rookie quarterbacks in the NFL?

Decision to Start or Sit Mendoza Next Season

Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Brady likes to see rookie quarterbacks take a seat and learn from a veteran quarterback. Brady does not want to throw a rookie quarterback right into the starting role, and prefers them to sit while they develop and learn more and more about the position and game at the NFL level.

There are a lot of reasons not to start a rookie quarterback, and one of the biggest ones is that you do not want to take away the confidence of a young player, especially when he is playing the most important position.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For the Raiders, they are in a tough position to make the call to sit Mendoza. That is because they currently do not have a veteran quarterback on the roster that Mendoza could come in and learn from next season.

There are still some options out their but that is something they will have to do if they go with Brady's option of letting the rookie learn from sitting. Either way, the Raiders are going to be set up well on offense if or when the quarterback takes the field.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images