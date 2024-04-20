Ranking the Raiders' Top-5 Draft Picks Since 2019
The Las Vegas Raiders have had some great acquisitions through the NFL Draft in recent years, including some who will go down as all-time Raider greats.
In this ranking of the Raiders' top-five draft picks since 2019, we examine a few key factors -- where in the draft they were picked, how successful and consistent they have been or were with the Silver and Black and the potential they have going forward.
5. S Johnathan Abram, First Round, 2019
After playing just one game his rookie season after tearing his rotator cuff and labrum, Abram bounced back to have two-straight tremendous seasons for the Silver and Black, including a 2021 campaign in which he led the team with 116 combined tackles.
Abram would likely be higher on this list if the Raiders had not released him in 2022, but his production in just those 2020 and 2021 seasons alone make him worthy of this list.
4. Hunter Renfrow, Fifth Round 2019
This might be a controversial pick, seeing as Renfrow really had only one true stand-out season for the Silver and Black, but considering where he was selected in the 2015 draft, this seems like a reasonable placement.
Renfrow was named to the 2021 Pro Bowl for his career campaign in which he led the team with 103 receptions, which is tied for third-most in a single season in franchise history.
3. Nate Hobbs, Fifth Round 2021
Hobbs has developed into arguably the Raiders' best surprise when it comes to recent draft picks.
Selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Hobbs has become the team's top cornerback, despite being injury prone over the last two seasons.
If you focus on the injury concerns, this spot probably seems a bit high for the soon-to-be fourth-year Raider. But imagine how much better Hobbs could be in a healthy season.
In just 13 games (11 starts) last season, Hobbs still managed to finish fourth on the team in combined tackles with 86.
If Hobbs can stay healthy this upcoming season, his ceiling could be quite high.
2. Josh Jacobs, First Round 2019
Jacobs certainly left his mark as one of the greatest Raiders of all time in just his five seasons with the club.
He gave the Raiders everything he had, and in turn, finished his career with the Silver and Black third on the franchise's all-time rushing list with 5,545 rushing yards. That total included a 2022 season in which he finished as the league's rushing champion and was named a first-team All-Pro.
Jacobs also made two Pro Bowls in his time as a Raider.
1. Maxx Crosby, Fourth Round 2019
Jacobs and his former teammate, Crosby, are really interchangeable at 1A and 1B, but Crosby gets the edge (no pun intended) here for a few reasons.
For starters, Crosby is still with the team, and he truly embodies everything the Raiders stand for and value.
Crosby has also been durable, having not missed a single game in his five years as a Raider. He also gets the nod because of where he was drafted, as nobody who wasn't in Crosby's corner could have predicted the career he has had so far.
Crosby has made three straight Pro Bowls and has established himself as one of the top edge rushers in the league. He is the heartbeat of the Silver and Black, and his role in this new era of Raiders football is going to be the most crucial of anyone's.
The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Mich., on April 25-27, 2024. The Las Vegas Raiders currently have the No. 13 overall pick.
