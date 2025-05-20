Eye-Opening Facts About the Raiders' Schedule
The Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of reason to be excited about the upcoming season. However, they also have reason for caution.
Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis noted the Raiders have the "fewest games with a rest advantage and most games with a rest disadvantage. The Raiders have five “net” games with a rest disadvantage (six with a disadvantage, one with an advantage). Only one other team in NFL history has played more games in a season with a net rest disadvantage, and that was the 2024 [San Francisco] 49ers."
"So the Raiders rank tied for second-worst in NFL history with five “net” games at a rest disadvantage. As a result, the #1 largest net rest disadvantage is the Raiders at -19 days. That ranks as the #9 largest of the last 25 years (since 2000)," Sharp said.
"Even the Raiders' solitary game with one day of rest (Week 15) sees the edge delivered slightly eroded because it is a 1 p.m. ET kickoff across the country in Philadelphia. So while they have a one-day edge, they’re a West Coast team playing on the road at 1 p.m. Additionally, the Raiders play two straight opponents in Weeks 2 and 3 who are off mini-byes."
Sharp noted that the Raiders start the season with disadvantages against early opponents, giving the Silver and Black an uphill battle right out of the gates.
"Week 1, the [Los Angeles] Chargers play on Friday against the [Kansas City] Chiefs and thus have two days extra rest over the Raiders in Week 2. Week 2, the [Washington] Commanders play on Thursday against the Packers and thus have four days extra rest over the Raiders in Week 3," Sharp said.
"That Week 3 game not only features the Commanders off a Thursday game but the Raiders off a Monday game, so it’s a long week vs. short week (+4 rest edge), and the game is on the road in Washington, with another early 1 p.m. ET kickoff."
In comparison to their opponents, the Raiders have less rest than any other team in the league this upcoming season. It is yet another hurdle they will have to overcome in Carroll's first season with the team.
"Overall, the Raiders rank #32 in net rest, #32 in my rest and prep variables, and on top of that, they also play two short week road games (in Washington Week 3 off MNF, in Denver Week 10 on Thursday)," Sharp said.
"There is a pocket of winnable games from both a strength of opponent and rest edge perspective between Weeks 4 and 9, but it’s a tricky start and a brutal end for the Raiders, from both a strength of opponent and rest edge perspective."
