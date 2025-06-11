Tom Brady Speaks on Raiders QB Geno Smith
The Las Vegas Raiders will head into the new season with a new quarterback. The Silver and Black went out this offseason and traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith. Head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Spytek, and Raiders minority owner Tom Brady all had a big part in agreeing to go after Smith this offseason. Brady had a major impact, as we heard before from owner Mark Davis.
The team now will have the veteran quarterback they have been looking for the last couple of seasons. Smith will bring his veteran leadership as well. He knows what it takes to win at a high level in the NFL and now will lead the Raiders both on and off the field. Smith will have a huge role in whether the Raiders can turn it around or not. But trading for Smith was the absolute right move for the team.
Brady recently came out and spoke about his new quarterback, Smith, and had high praise for him heading into next season.
“He’s a great leader for the organization. Everyone’s excited to have him, and Geno’s done a great job since he was acquired, coming in and working his tail off. Everyone’s excited about the direction we’re heading,” Brady said.
It will not be surprising to see the Raiders take another step in the right direction next season with Smith under center. Smith has been in the building learning about everything. Playbook, new teammates, new coaches, culture, etc. Now he has to go out there and prove once again that he can play at a high level with a new team that has been struggling for a while now.
Smith will have his coach back with him in Carroll. He will also have Brady there teaching him or if he has any questions, Brady will be there with the answers. That is one reason that the franchise brought in Brady. To give the quarterbacks answers to any questions they may have.
Next season will tell us a lot about how the Raiders are moving in the right direction or if there is still a lot of work to be done with the team. Smith is one of the top quarterbacks in the National Football League, but it is never easy for any player to go to a new team. But if there is one player who can find success right away at the quarterback position for a new team, it is Smith.
Go follow our Facebook page today, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE and let us know about Smith.
Also find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and on Instagram @HondoSr to talk the Raiders!