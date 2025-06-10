Raiders' Pete Carroll is Looking For a Quick Start
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to get things going next season. That is why Raiders owner Mark Davis made the hire of head coach Pete Carroll this offseason. The Raiders wanted a proven coach who has a lot of experience with trying things around for a franchise and can give the Silver and Black stability at the head coach position. That is something the Raiders have not had in a while.
Carroll made it clear once he became the Raiders' head coach, he is looking to get things heading in the right direction right away. He is not waiting around for years down the road to get things rolling for the organization. He is starting now, and if you are not on the train with Carroll, you are not going to be on his team for long.
Carroll has made a lot of moves this offseason to get the Raiders in position to compete in 2025 and for success. Carroll will bring the Raiders a lot of opportunities to win a lot next season, but they still have to go out there and prove it. It is not going to be easy for Carroll and the team, but Carroll is not giving not grace for his new team.
"A lot of expectations for us. We're going for it. We're not holding back,"Carroll said on Monday, via Around the NFL's Jeremy Bergman. "We're not looking for anyone to give us a grace period or any of that kind of stuff. That's not how we're going about this. We're going to get it right now."
"Carroll, though, doesn't want the NFL world to take it easy on the Raiders as they navigate a transition year. He thinks they're already prepared to prove NFL fans what they're capable of, months before the season even begins," said Madison Williams of Sports Illustrated.
"We'll see how the Raiders do in 2025 and if the team can live up to Carroll's words. They do have a pretty tough division, all of whom made the playoffs last year—the Kansas City Chiefs (who have been to five Super Bowls in the last six seasons), the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Denver Broncos."
"Las Vegas' goal should be at least to put up a winning record this year, which would be a major improvement from last year. And, they haven't had a winning record since 2021. Check back in January to see if Carroll's goals for the team have been fulfilled."
Go follow our Facebook page today, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to talk Carroll!
Also find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and on Instagram @HondoSr to talk the Raiders!