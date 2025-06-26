Raiders' Tom Brady On Patrick Mahomes Duplicating His Career
The Las Vegas Raiders' minority owner, Tom Brady, is the best quarterback we have ever seen in National Football League history. Brady was something else to watch. And the way he played out his career was something special to watch. From start to finish, Brady was a class act and never took one day for granted playing in the NFL. Any place he went, we were a winner and did it the right way.
When Brady entered the league, he was not a top pick in the draft, nor did any team have him on their radar to be their next franchise quarterback. Brady was a sixth-round pick. From day one , he went to work to be the best that he could be, and when his opportunity came, he made sure to take full advantage of it. That is exactly what Brady did and never looked back.
Once Brady took over the starting quarterback role for the New England Patriots, it marked the start of a legendary career. Brady went on to win six Super Bowls with the Patriots. And after his career ended in New England, he took his talents to Tampa Bay, and in his first season with the Buccaneers, he delivered a Super Bowl. Brady ended his Hall of Fame career with seven Super Bowls.
Many have said that Brady is the greatest of all time. But one quarterback in the NFL right now is trying to reach Brady. That is Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL right now. So far in his career, he has three Super Bowl titles and some say he could go down as the greatest quarterback of all time, surpassing Brady.
Brady was asked about if Mahomes would duplicate his career.
"I just think Patrick - I love his mentality," Brady said during a show with Kevin Hart at Fanatics Fest. "The great players that I've played with, Patrick has their mentality. He has the will to win. He's got a desire every time he takes the field to be a great leader. I listen to what guys say after they win, I listen to what guys say after they lose. Everything he says is the right thing."
"He's got a great coach, great general manager, great ownership, and the parts around him."
