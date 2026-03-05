Geno Smith Can Still Bring Raiders Value This Offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders have an interesting decision to make with their veteran quarterback, Geno Smith. Smith is under contract for the 2026 season, but the Raiders could cut ties with him still. Smith did not do anything that was expected when the Silver and Black traded for him last offseason.

The season for the Raiders and Smith did not go as expected, and it got worse by the game. It was not good for Smith because his play kept declining as the season went on.

Smith also did not do well with Raider Nation, and the things he did did not sit well with Raider Nation, but that is something for another day. If the Raiders move on from Smith, which many around the NFL expect the Raiders to do, it is going to be because of his play on the field last season.

He had too many turnovers and did not show he could control the offense. He was given every chance to do that, and it did not go the way Smith wanted it to.

Geno Smith Market will be there if released

On the opposite side of that is the Raiders have changed direction once again this offseason. The Raiders have a new head coach in Klint Kubiak, and he is going to want to pick his quarterback and which was a huge reason that he took the Raiders head coaching job. The Raiders have the first overall pick, and that is what the Raiders are going to use on their quarterback.

Everyone expects the Raiders to take Fernando Mendoza at the top of the draft and make him the Raiders' quarterback of the future. Raiders minority owner Tom Brady has made it clear that he likes it when rookie quarterbacks sit first for a year and let him learn from a veteran before they put him under center.

Even if Smith is let go by the Raiders, there will be a market for Smith. Some around the NFL think that the Raiders are the reason that Smith did not play well last year. That could be part of it because the coaching staff for the Raiders last season did not see eye to eye, and that affected the Raiders' offense and Smith.

We have seen players move on from the Raiders and find success elsewhere. Smith could use a fresh start, where they have things in order and he could be successful like we have seen him be in Seattle. It just remains to be seen what this team does with Smith, but it will happen sooner rather than later.

