The Stunning History Behind Tom Brady's Relationship With Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have a much-improved team going into this season. This offseason the Silver and Black made several moves that put them in a better position to be successful in 2025.
These are some moves you would not have seen the Raiders make in the past. Now, they want to win more than ever, and want to give their fans something to cheer for when they come watch the Raiders in person or at home on their screen.
Raiders owner Mark Davis has proven that he is willing to do whatever it takes to get the Raiders back to winning games consistently. He has tried going many different routes, but nothing has worked for them over the last two decades.
But last season, Davis took a new route and one that he had not taken in the past. That was bringing in a great football mind who was the best at his respective position during his playing days in the National Football League.
Tom Brady
Davis brought in legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Brady is now a minority owner of the Raiders. This was a great move by Davis and for the Raiders. Brady and Davis got to work right away. Brady and Davis want to take this team to the top. Brady has been leading the way with many of the important team decisions they made this offseason.
"He was supposed to be here in 2020. That is when our relationship started," said Raiders owner Mark Davis. "He talked about him coming here to play quarterback, and obviously, it was a tough decision for him, but the head coach and general manager decided they wanted to go in a different direction. But as I got to know him through that process, I let his agent know that when he was done playing, I would like him to be part of our organization."
"It was a couple of years later that he retired. So, we talked, it was not an easy process, but the NFL eventually let it happen ... It was really important for me to get some type of structure on the football side in this building ... I feel like Tom is the one to take this organization to the future on the football side ... Really happy to have him part of this organization.
