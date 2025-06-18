BREAKING: Raiders' Training Camp Dates & Joint Practices Revealed
The Las Vegas Raiders now know when they will be back on the field as a team. Training camp is the last stop to put things all together for the upcoming season. This is the team that teams and players will have a chance to make a final impression.
For players, it is a time where they can so they belong on the roster. For the team, they will put in their final schemes and what they will be looking for heading into the new season.
For the Raiders, they will hold their training camp at their facilities in Henderson, Nevada at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. For the team, the rookies will report first on July 17, and the veteran players will report on July 22.
The NFL also released the joint practices schedule. The Silver and Black will host the San Francisco 49ers for a joint practice at the Raiders' facilities on August 14. Last season, the Raiders did not hold any joint practices. This will be good for the starter players to see some other team and go up against them. Because we do not know if starters will play in preseason games.
The Raiders are looking to get things going next season. That is why Raiders owner Mark Davis made the hire of head coach Pete Carroll this offseason. The Raiders wanted a proven coach who has a lot of experience with trying things around for a franchise and can give the Silver and Black stability at the head coach position. That is something the Raiders have not had in a while.
Carroll made it clear once he became the Raiders' head coach, he is looking to get things heading in the right direction right away. He is not waiting around for years down the road to get things rolling for the organization. He is starting now, and if you are not on the train with Carroll, you are not going to be on his team for long.
Training camp will be a critical time for the Raiders. They have a new head coach and a lot of new faces on both sides of the ball. This is also the last time the team can build that much needed chemistry from players and coaches.
