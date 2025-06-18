Raiders' Locker Room Already Buying In to Pete Carroll
It is no secret that the National Football League is better when the Las Vegas Raiders are winning. And that is what the franchise is turning to do for a team that has a rich history of winning. But they have not done it in a long time.
The Raiders knew when they hired veteran head coach Pete Carroll that it was going to be clear what his goals were with the team. To Carroll, he is looking at this Raiders team as one that can win now. He is not going to be waiting around to see what this team can produce for him in a couple of years. He wants to win, and he wants to do it starting next season with this team.
Carroll brings his veteran experience to a team that has been wanting for a leader like Carroll at the head coaching position. Carroll has seen it all, or mostly all, during his legendary coaching career. And if he has anything to give, he will share it with his players on how to do certain things, or if they have any questions about their position or the team. Carroll is that guy.
He has also made it clear to his players that they had better come ready to go each and every day. Carroll knows how to get his team going, and that is to fire up the competitive juices all season long. Carroll has started it already this offseason. He has his team in practice going all out and making sure they are creating that much-needed chemistry that can help them win games next season.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about how Carroll has made the team buy in from the moves he promised on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast." "
"Now, incomes a coach with a resume and a resume with a proven track record," said Carpenter. "And a resume with what he told them he was going to do, when he got the job, and what he is going to do. That is a monster thing. It is enormous. And so now you have a team that is bought in."
"He has told this team what he is going to do, and he has done it. He has listened to captains, not always agreed with the captain, but when he does not, he does not blow them off ... He explains why he is going to do it differently, and he does not owe them that. But he is treating them like the adults in the room that they are."
