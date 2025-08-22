Is Raiders' DE Tyree Wilson Coming Into His Own?
The Las Vegas Raiders defense looks to be the strong point of the team once again. The Raiders' defense is led by star defensive end Maxx Crosby. Crosby is the best defensive player in the National Football League, and he does more than dominate on the field to be the best. Crosby is a great leader and a great veteran presence for all his teammates. Crosby is ready to take the defense and the team overall to a different level that he knows they can be at.
This offseason, the Raiders have had a lot of turnover from players, coaches, and most of it comes from the defensive side of the ball. But the Silver and Black's new regime did bring in other players who have been good for the team this offseason in training camp, and you have seen it in their preseason games so far. The Raiders' defense was a strong unit last season, and they want to be a top defense this season.
Another player on the defensive line who is having a good training camp is Tyree Wilson. Wilson has been seen dominating in camp. That is something the Raiders have been waiting to see from Wilson. If Wilson can be the player the Raiders expected when they drafted him, that is going to be a good thing for this Raiders defense.
Tyree Wilson
Our Hondo Carpenter and Ezekiel Trezevant talked about Wilson heading into the season on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Let us talk about Tyree Wilson, who is having a great camp," said Carpenter. "I get emails from people saying, Tyree has not really popped. Well, I do not know what you are watching other than maybe the preseason games, where he is hardly playing. He pops every day. Today, he looked like the kid from college. His first step is there. His dominance, his hands, his athleticism, his force."
"Everything that Tyree Wilson has done has improved and gotten better and has gotten more fluid and smoother," said Ezekiel Trezevant. "That just speaks to how much work he has done, right? The confidence is there. He is huge, guys. Sometimes the speed relation does not always come across because he is so big. Tyree impacts the game in a lot of different ways."
