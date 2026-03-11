Maxx Crosby's Surgeon Delivers Critically Important Update For Raiders
In this story:
The best defensive player in the National Football League is now back with the Las Vegas Raiders. That is because the blockbuster trade that was sending Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens for two first-round picks fell through.
That is because the Ravens did not see what they saw from Crosby's knee. Crosby had knee surgery earlier this offseason and has been rehabbing since that surgery. The Ravens, as well as all other NFL teams, knew about Crosby's rehab.
With Crosby returning to Las Vegas, he is now back in the Raiders' facilities continuing his rehab. Crosby is all about getting to work and becoming better each day. That is exactly what they are doing right now. Crosby is looking to get back as soon as possible and get on that field and dominate.
Raiders Crosby Getting Ready for Next Season no matter what
"Here is what Crosby’s knee surgeon, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, said to ESPN this morning," said Adam Schefter on X/Twitter.
“Maxx Crosby is doing very well in the early part of his rehab and recovery from surgery to treat a significant meniscus tear and the related stress injury to the bone and cartilage in his knee. He is certainly on track in his planned program….he feels very well and is already much improved compared to before surgery."
“We truly respect the work of the Ravens staff with Maxx regarding the contract physical exam. We also understand the challenge the staff faces when tasked to provide a future risk assessment based on an evaluation early in the recovery process."
"This is especially challenging when dealing with an elite player like Maxx, considering the level of commitment necessary for a team to obtain him. The timing of this assessment is unfortunate because the apparent risk will lessen as his recovery progresses and his return to performance over the next few months becomes clear.
“At this point, Max is doing an excellent job attacking his rehab, and his knee is responding very well. We look forward to Maxx returning to his elite level of performance this season as planned and for several more to come.”
It is likely that Crosby will be ready for the season opener for the 2026 season. Crosby, no matter where he ends up playing in 2026, is going to be the best and continue to dominate. It is going to be interesting to see what the Raiders end up doing and see if Crosby will now be part of their plans heading into next year.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.