The best defensive player in the National Football League is now back with the Las Vegas Raiders. That is because the blockbuster trade that was sending Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens for two first-round picks fell through.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That is because the Ravens did not see what they saw from Crosby's knee. Crosby had knee surgery earlier this offseason and has been rehabbing since that surgery. The Ravens, as well as all other NFL teams, knew about Crosby's rehab.

With Crosby returning to Las Vegas, he is now back in the Raiders' facilities continuing his rehab. Crosby is all about getting to work and becoming better each day. That is exactly what they are doing right now. Crosby is looking to get back as soon as possible and get on that field and dominate.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Raiders Crosby Getting Ready for Next Season no matter what

"Here is what Crosby’s knee surgeon, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, said to ESPN this morning," said Adam Schefter on X/Twitter.

“Maxx Crosby is doing very well in the early part of his rehab and recovery from surgery to treat a significant meniscus tear and the related stress injury to the bone and cartilage in his knee. He is certainly on track in his planned program….he feels very well and is already much improved compared to before surgery."

Jan 7, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4) during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“We truly respect the work of the Ravens staff with Maxx regarding the contract physical exam. We also understand the challenge the staff faces when tasked to provide a future risk assessment based on an evaluation early in the recovery process."

Maxx Crosby is eight weeks from having meniscus surgery and got off crutches only last week. He is on schedule, and they are working to get him ready for the regular-season opener.



Here is what Crosby’s knee surgeon, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, said to ESPN this morning:



"This is especially challenging when dealing with an elite player like Maxx, considering the level of commitment necessary for a team to obtain him. The timing of this assessment is unfortunate because the apparent risk will lessen as his recovery progresses and his return to performance over the next few months becomes clear.

“At this point, Max is doing an excellent job attacking his rehab, and his knee is responding very well. We look forward to Maxx returning to his elite level of performance this season as planned and for several more to come.”

Sep 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after a sack during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images | Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images