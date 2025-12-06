Unpacking Tre Tucker's Next Step in Raiders' Development on Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders' offense is still a work in progress, even after 12 games.

Entering Week 14, the Raiders averaged the second-fewest points of any team in the National Football League. Las Vegas' offense averages the third-fewest total yards per game, which includes the fewest rushing yards per game of any team in the league.

Watch Tre Tucker discuss below

On Thursday, Interim Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson explained that the Raiders' success on offense will start with Geno Smith and the rest of the Raiders' quarterback group. As the Las Vegas approaches their second week with Olson calling the plays, they hope it leads to improved results.

"Well, that is definitely who I am, and it starts in the quarterback room and making sure that our quarterback is comfortable with what the plan is. And so, fortunately, again, I've had a relationship with Geno [Smith] before and developed that relationship with the other guys in the room. So, it starts in that room, but then I think again, having clear communication with the other position coaches and position players helps in that aspect,” Olson said.

Las Vegas' offense needs to show progress. The injuries the Raiders sustained along the offensive line have made it unlikely that much progress will be made, but it is Olson's job to help them do so.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) practices before the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Raiders' offense has struggled all season for various reasons. With Chip Kelly no longer calling the Raiders' offense, Olson plans to do things his way, while also leaning on the rest of the Raiders' coaching staff around him. Las Vegas needs Olson to help the offense make progress.

"Yeah, that's the plan going forward, and again, it wasn't our offense, I guess. So, I'll continue to kind of do the things that I feel real comfortable with and the things that I've done in the past as well as implement some of the things that we've had here. Fortunately, I've got a strong staff, and so the guys have been great in the staff room in terms of suggestions and ideas and whatnot. So, we'll look at changing a little bit each week,” Olson said.

One player the Raiders could use more production from is wide receiver Tre Tucker. The speedy receiver has already reached career highs in receptions. Smith knows how much of an asset Tucker is and can be.

“Yeah, we want to hit our shots for sure. You know, whether it's Tre [Tucker] or whoever else is downfield, we want to hit our shots. And yeah, we definitely got to capitalize on those when we get chances. "

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Catch all of your stories related to your Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.