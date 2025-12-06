Why Expanding Raiders WR Tre Tucker's Role is the Answer

The Las Vegas Raiders' offense continues to search for answers 13 games into the season.

Raiders' Quiet Leader

The Raiders ' offensive struggles have been the story of the season, and rightfully so. However, the Raiders' offense is not void of talent. Las Vegas has several pieces on its offense that are solid pieces they can build around, after first taking care of their offensive line.

One of those players is Tucker, who has now been in the league for nearly three seasons. Earlier this week, the Raiders' Head Coach, Pete Carroll, praised Tucker for his work ethic. Several coaches have made the same observation.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) talks with head coach Pete Carroll and quarterbacks coach Greg Olsen in a game against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“Tre Tucker is so steady. Every day, everything that we do, he just gives everything he's got. He's so fast that it always shows up on the practice film. Geno's [Smith] always hunting him up whenever he can. He doesn't say a lot. He's not a guy that's going to try to holler at other guys," Carroll said

“He just does the work. And so, he does affect other people. He is a leader in that regard just because his work habits are so consistent, it's like as good as anybody on our team. And so, when we've called on him, when we've gone to him, he's come through and done well, and we would love to see him finish big down the stretch here."

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, Raiders quarterback Geno Smith explained what the first game under Greg Olson was like for him and the Raiders' offense. Smith credited Olson with doing his best to put Las Vegas' injury-riddled offense in a position to be succesful against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Smith knows it is up to him to ensure the offense executes those play calls that Olson is dialing up for the unit. Las Vegas' issues on offense stem from its offensive line, but the unit has missed several opportunities to succeed during its 2-10 start to this season.

“Felt pretty good. Obviously, there's things that we can get better at. We all can. But I thought Oly [Greg Olson] did a phenomenal job at trying his best to put us in position to make plays. And he's a coordinator who's done it before in this league, and he knows what he's doing, so I think this week will be even more improvement,” Smith said.

“We want to hit our shots for sure. You know, whether it's Tre [Tucker] or whoever else is downfield, we want to hit our shots. And yeah, we definitely got to capitalize on those when we get chances."

