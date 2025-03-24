Where the Raiders Can Find High-End Crosby Partner
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best edge rushers in the league with Maxx Crosby. They re-signed his talented, if inconsistent partner, Malcolm Koonce.
At this point, though, the Raiders could still potentially shop for an edge rusher in the upcoming NFL Draft. Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema compiled a top 300 prospects list -- where do the Raiders' potential edge rusher targets land on the board?
2. Abdul Carter, Penn State
Sikkema: "It's hard not to see some Micah Parsons in Carter, who not only wears the same No. 11 but also pops off the screen nearly every play due to being a rare caliber athlete. If he can get even stronger, he has All-Pro potential as a player worthy of a top-five pick."
12. Mike Green, Marshall
Sikkema: "Green has only two years of starting experience and not the best competition to measure NFL talent over the past two years. However, he absolutely dominated the way you'd want a future NFL player to with elite pass-rush and run-defense grades in addition to high-90th-percentile numbers in win rate and run stops. He has top-50 all-around ability and projects as a starting-caliber outside linebacker in a 3-4 front."
15. James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
Sikkema: "Pearce is the kind of athlete with the production and disruption scores you don't let out of the first round. His twitchy movements show difference-making NFL traits that can be situational at worst and All-Pro at best."
16. Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
Sikkema: "Ezeiruaku is a smaller outside linebacker-type edge rusher who can struggle with the power aspects of the game. However, his quick, smooth style paired with high football IQ and some very nice bend make him an ideal 3-4 pass rush type of defender to draft on Day 2."
26. Mykel Williams, Georgia
Sikkema: "Williams is a long, strong, versatile edge prospect whose motor is always running hot. His pass-rush profile and consistency (win percentage) are lower than ideal for a projected top-20 pick, but his floor as an elite run defender is so high, and his build is so alluring, that he's worth taking the chance on in that range for a team running odd or even fronts."
27. Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
Sikkema: "Stewart is a scheme-versatile, high-potential athlete who is still working on winning his reps with technique and discipline as much as athletic ability. His lack of production throughout his college career speaks to the lack of refinement in his game, but he is built like a future NFL player and should be a Day 2 pick because of it."
31. Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
Sikkema: "Scourton brings an alluring combination of overall size and pass-rush moves to the edge spot, which gives him ideal versatility for 3-4 or 4-3 fronts. However, he does have some length and flexibility limitations. In his current state, he feels like a player who can disrupt and amass pressure but won't be a high-sack-count rusher."
41. Landon Jackson, Arkansas
Sikkema: "Jackson is a fundamentally sound player with alluring length and surprising cornering ability for a player of his size. His overall pass-rush win percentage has been low throughout his career, which presents him as a high-floor, versatile defensive end who can be a solid starter for odd or even fronts."
44. Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss
Sikkema: "Umanmielen feels like a specialized finesse pass-rushing outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense. If you want him to be more versatile than that, you might be disappointed in the lack of consistency. However, if you put him in that role correctly, he can be a backfield difference-maker for you on some of the most pivotal plays of the game."
47. Bradyn Swinson, LSU
Sikkema: "Swinson didn't become a full-time starter until his final season, but in his current form, he shows very active hands and a good understanding of rushing the passer to yield consistently high pass-rush win rates. If he continues to get stronger defending the run, he can become a starting 3-4 edge player with impact pass-rush potential."
